VIDEO: Jason Kelce Slams Fan’s Phone to the Ground for Calling Brother Travis a Homophobic Slur

Recently retired NFL star Jason Kelce defended his little brother, Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce, against a heckler at Penn State after the game against Ohio State on Saturday.

In a series of videos of the incident, Travis Kelce is seen walking with a crowd of fans exiting the game when a male heckler behind Kelce yells, “Hey Kelce! How does it feel your brother is a f*ggot for dating Taylor Swift?”

Watch:

Kelce appears to ignore the insult for a moment but then turns sharply and makes his way through the crowd to the individual, who is wearing a black hoodie and carrying a phone. Kelce appears to grab the phone and hold it up in the air, and a sound like the smashing of a phone on pavement can be heard.

The Daily Mail reported that Kelce then “picked the phone up and walked away”:

But, as he continued to walk off, the male chased Kelce and said ‘give me my phone’ to which Kelce replied: ‘Who’s the f***** now?’ It is unclear whether the phone belonged to the male who made the disparaging comment about Kansas City Chiefs star Travis. The sound of the phone smashing the floor prompted audible jeers from those around him before he continued to walk away.

Watch:

Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles center who retired last season and now works for ESPN, was caught on video in September leaving a fan winded and apparently limping after giving him an enthusiastic chest bump during an event:

Watch:

Jason Kelce warned that the NFL is “overdoing” Taylor Swift Mania, during his October 4, 2023, podcast with Travis Kelce:

“I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, I think…” Travis replied. “They’re overdoing it?” Jason said, finishing his brother’s sentence. “They’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation. [But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it,” Travis concluded.

On Friday, USA Today’s Taylor Swift reporter hosted a roundtable discussion about Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, titled “Bold prediction: Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce close to a proposal?”