PETA Calls for ‘Full Investigation’ After Horse Dies at Breeders Cup

A horse collapsed and died on Saturday after finishing a race at the Breeders Cup at Del Mar Racetrack in Del Mar, California.

The Breeders Cup called the death of Jayarebe, a three-year-old from France, the result of a “cardiac event.”

“During the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Del Mar, Jayarebe (FR) suffered what appears to have been a cardiac event on the gallop out. He was immediately attended to by a team of veterinary experts led by Dr. Brent Cassady, but unfortunately passed away. His jockey, Sean Levey, was uninjured,” the organization said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Jayarebe’s connections and the many fans whose lives he touched.”

The tragic event occurred as Jayarebe galloped off the track after running the 1.5 miles of the $5 million Turf race.

Shortly after the incident, PETA issued a statement condemning the Breeders Cup for even running the three-year-old and calling for a “full investigation.”

“Another dead horse on the biggest racing day of the year, and it must not be buried as a footnote in the results,” said PETA Vice President Kathy Guillermo. “PETA urges a full investigation into the death of Thoroughbred Jayarebe in the $5 million Breeder’s Cup Turf as well as the release of all veterinary records, treatments the horse had during international transport and quarantine, and the full necropsy report.

“He was just three years old — not even physically mature — and there should be no reason for a healthy young horse to drop dead.”

The death of Jayarebe brings back into focus the tragic events of last year when dozens of horses either died or became seriously injured at Santa Anita and Churchill Downs racetracks.