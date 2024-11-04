WATCH: Donald Trump Welcomes Son of Baseball Legend Roberto Clemente Jr. on Rally Stage in Pittsburgh

Former President Trump welcomed Roberto Clements Jr., the son of the baseball legend of the same name, to the rally stage in Pittsburgh on Monday.

“Your paychecks will be higher. Your streets will be safer and cleaner. Your communities will be richer, and your future will be brighter than ever before,” Trump told the crowd in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania.

“​​This will be the golden age of America.”

During the rally, Trump brought Roberto Clemente Jr., son of the Pittsburgh Pirates legend, to the stage.

“I’m very proud to be here,” Clemente Jr. told the crowd. “For the first time, I had to take a step forward. And it is very important for me to support this man because I believe tomorrow is a change of time. … The name Clemente, what it means is goodwill and unity. I believe that your team is going to bring it all home.

“I believe in everything that you stand for right now, being able to make the change for our families. My three kids that are very young, and we live here in Pennsylvania. And I told this man that I commit myself to helping RFK JR. with … our kids and making America healthy again.”

Trump has also received support from the daughter of NFL legend Jim Brown.

Speaking to Fox & Friends earlier this week, Kimberly Brown spoke of how her father’s relationship with the former president “opened her eyes.”

“My dad went to go meet with President-elect Trump, and when my dad went to go meet with the president-elect, that really opened up my eyes,” Brown said on Friday. “I stayed neutral for about a year within his presidency, and after that… I came out as a Trump supporter because I saw the moves that Donald Trump was making.

“Within the first 100 days, he gave us our religious rights with an executive order,” she continued. “I saw that he was defunding Planned Parenthood, the No. 1 killer of Black lives. He created the First Step Act and signed that in for prison reform. My father consulted on the First Step Act. School choice, record-breaking HBCU funding, so I saw that Trump was doing a lot for Black people.”