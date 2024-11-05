‘Let’s Go America!’: Donald Trump Jr Hails Patrick Mahomes’ Mom for MAGA Hat Endorsement

Donald Trump Jr. joined the chorus of the former president’s fans and supporters in praising Randi Mahomes, the mother of Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for her endorsement of Donald Trump for president on the eve of Election Day on Monday.

The Chiefs QB’s mother was seen in a video on Monday asking voters to “Make America Great Again” while wearing a Chiefs shirt and a red MAGA campaign cap.

“Make America great again. Let’s do it. Woo!” Mahomes said in her short video.

For his part, Trump Jr. was elated to see Mahomes’ support for his father.

“Let’s Go, America. Show up and win!!!” the Trump scion wrote on X.

While Patrick has tried to stay out of the election, his mother and his wife, Brittany, seem to be taking the opposite approach.

Indeed, Brittany was hit with a lot of liberal angst when she announced her support for Donald Trump. Despite the naysayers, she doubled down on her support for Trump.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston