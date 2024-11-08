Star NFL QB Open to Playing Against USA in the Olympics

Almost every star NFL quarterback has expressed openness to representing the USA in flag football at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. However, there’s at least one quarterback who is open to playing against the United States.

In a response to a question posted on TikTok, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says that if he were asked to compete for the Korean flag football team, he would consider it.

“That would be an awesome experience if they asked me to do it,” Murray told AMAZN HQ last month. “I’d have to take it into consideration… I think that’d be a great experience.”

The NFL views the inclusion of flag football at the 2028 Olympics to be a golden opportunity to grow the game internationally and has even discussed altering the 2028 offseason to allow players to participate.

Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Jalen Hurts, have discussed playing. As has Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill.

The star-studded list of potential NFL talent waiting to get involved has not sat well with the current, gold-medal winning U.S. flag football team.

Team USA QB Darrell Doucette called it “disrespectful” for NFL players to think all they have to do is show up, and they’ll automatically make it on the roster. While Doucette acknowledged the greatness of players like Mahomes. He asserts that he’s more qualified to represent the USA in the specific sport of flag football