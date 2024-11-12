VIDEO: Former NFL Quarterback Chad Kelly Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury in CFL Game

Former NFL quarterback Chad Kelly suffered a gruesome leg injury during the Canadian Football League’s playoffs this past weekend.

The injury occurred when Kelly, now a quarterback for the Toronto Argonauts, was tackled in the third quarter against the Montreal Alouettes. The video of the incident, which has circulated online, showed that Kelly stood up and quickly realized that his leg was broken and struggled trying to hold it together. One teammate could even be seen dropping to the ground in distress while watching his teammate in pain.

Despite Kelly’s game- and possibly even season-ending injury, the Argonauts went on to beat the Montreal Alouettes 30 to 28. According to Fox News, he suffered “a broken tibia and fibula in his right ankle after Alouettes defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund landed on his leg while Kelly was running.”

Kelly, the last pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, released a statement saying that he expects to fully recover in three to six months.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to the doctors and medical staff at Montreal General Hospital, as well as my family, teammates, and team ownership, for standing by me throughout this experience,” Kelly’s statement read. “The incredible outpouring of support from our fans means the world to me, and I’m truly grateful for all the messages I’ve received.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team for securing an outstanding win, and I’m thrilled we’re headed to the Grey Cup. While I regret not being able to play, I have full confidence in the team and staff to bring the cup home where it belongs. Thank you again for the incredible support – I’ll see you all soon!” he added.

