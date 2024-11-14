49ers Nick Bosa Confirms Celebration Dance Was a Trump Tribute: ‘All the Guys Wanted Me to Do It’

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has admitted that he was emulating Donald Trump with a dance he performed after he sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield last weekend.

Bosa sacked Mayfield on fourth-and-23 for the Buccaneers, leading to a punt during the game against Tampa on November 9. After the sack, it appeared that Bosa emulated Donald Trump’s little campaign event dance.

Watch:

The resemblance was obvious:

Now, Bosa admits that his dance was a tribute to Trump.

“I think you know the answer to that question,” Bosa said about his dance, Fox News reported.

Bosa added that some of his fellow players were egging him on.

“All the guys wanted me to do it. I wasn’t even going to do it, but the boys reminded me. And it was fun,” he said.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner is also seen in the video dancing with Bosa, and they said it seemed “like a fun thing to do.”

Of course, Bosa was famously fined more than $11,000 for interrupting a TV interview with his Donald Trump “Make America Great Again Hat.”

The 49ers star became the target of enraged leftists after he showed off his “Make America Great Again” cap by jumping in on a live TV interview between NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy after a game on October 27.

Bosa was unapologetic for wearing his “Make America Great Again” hat when he interrupted his teammates and doubled down on the joke. When asked if he had yet learned what the league intended to do to punish him over the stunt, he was unconcerned, insisting it was “well worth it” to show his support for Trump no matter what they did.

After the election, the NFL ruled that Bosa would be fined $11,255 for interrupting the TV interview.

