Paul got a little too close, and Tyson threw an open right hand. Paul took it like a champ as numerous people held Tyson back.

After the incident, Tyson said “all the talk is over” to Ariel Helwani and walked off. Paul responded, “he must die.”

It was by far the most contentious part of the entire ordeal, and very much unlike Tyson, who has been extremely mellow leading up to this event.