Boxing legend Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul during the weigh-in ahead of the pair’s upcoming matchup.
The moment occurred after Tyson completed his weigh-in of 228.4 pounds and approached Paul for a final stare-down ahead of their publicized fight. Per Fox News:
Paul got a little too close, and Tyson threw an open right hand. Paul took it like a champ as numerous people held Tyson back.
After the incident, Tyson said “all the talk is over” to Ariel Helwani and walked off. Paul responded, “he must die.”
It was by far the most contentious part of the entire ordeal, and very much unlike Tyson, who has been extremely mellow leading up to this event.
The fight will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night and streamed on Netflix. The incident on Thursday led to much speculation on social media that it might have been staged:
