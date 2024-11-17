WATCH: UFC Champ Jon Jones Hands Trump Title Belt, Thanks Him After Knockout Win

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones handed his title belt to President-elect Donald Trump after winning his Saturday night fight, and thanked him for being there.

Jones, who beat former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic via technical knockout in the third round of their Madison Square Garden match, also did the famous “Trump dance” after landing a devastating body kick and his final blows to Miocic’s head:

UFC commentator Joe Rogan could be heard laughing in the background, exclaiming, “He did the Trump dance!”

“I also want to say a big, big, thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight,” Jones said in the ring after his win, to thunderous applause from the crowd:

After doing the “Trump dance” again, he led the crowd in a “USA, USA, USA” chant.

“I’m proud to be a great American champion. I’m proud to be a Christian American champion,” Jones added, concluding his post-fight speech.

After exiting the cage, Jones went up to Trump, handed him his heavyweight championship belt, and shook his hand:

Trump also did his own dance at one point during the event, when the speakers played the iconic “YMCA” song:

The president-elect attended the event alongside UFC CEO Dana White, X owner Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R), Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy, musician Kid Rock, and his sons Don Jr. and Eric Trump: