Police: Florida Golfer Beaten with His Own Clubs, Drowned in ‘Random Act of Violence’

A golfer in Florida was beaten with his own clubs, choked, and drowned in an act police are characterizing as a “random act of violence.”

Brian Hiltebeitel, 65, was playing at the Sandhill Crane Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens on Monday when 36-year-old Junior Boucher allegedly attacked him, police say.

Boucher had been evicted by his family only hours before the attack.

According to witnesses, Hiltebeitel screamed, “He’s trying to kill me!” The 65-year-old attempted to get away from the crazed attacker. Still, witnesses report Boucher chased Hiltebeitel into a nearby pond, where he continued to beat him with a club before choking and eventually drowning him.

Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Dominick Pape says there is no indication that Boucher and Hiltebeitel knew each other or had any interaction before the deadly attack.

After killing Hiltebeitel, Boucher stripped his clothes off and fled into the woods, witnesses report. Arresting officers had to use a stun gun to subdue and arrest him. Boucher faces first-degree murder charges. He has previous arrests for domestic battery, battery on a police officer, and drug possession.

“Hiltebeitel, who had owned an organic snack food company, was pronounced dead at the scene,” the Associated Press reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.