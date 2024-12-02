49ers Star Trent Williams, Wife Sondra Announce Death of Newborn Son

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and his wife, Sondra, are mourning the loss of their infant son, the couple announced on Monday.

“It’s been extremely hard trying to process the saddest Hello and Goodbye that I’ve ever had to endure,” Sondra wrote on Instagram. “Last Sunday night on 11/24/24; I welcomed your lifeless 4lb 8oz 18.5 in long little body at 11:38pm. At only 35 weeks, your impactful and quick arrival didn’t even give mommy time to get an epidural. I’m so grateful to have had your Aunt Katina (who also cut your cord) and nurse Hannah by my side.

“As much as I tried to prepare myself for our meeting, I wasn’t prepared nor would I ever be. After losing your twin early in the pregnancy, I prayed and hoped that your diagnosis of Trisomy 13 wasn’t true and wouldn’t be the fate of my long awaited beautiful Son-shine. My firstborn and only son, I’ve always wanted you, but God wanted and needed you more. Knowing you are in Heaven with your Great-Aunt Vivian and that you will Always be our Guardian Angel brings me great comfort in the midst of all this sorrow. My heart is heavy. Being home without you in my arms has been quite an adjustment. Knowing I will never be able to watch you grow older alongside your sisters has my eyes filled with tears.”

The child’s name was Trenton O’Brien Williams Jr. His twin, also diagnosed with Trisomy 13, died earlier in the pregnancy. Sondra attempted to express in words her feelings upon leaving the hospital without her beloved child.

“I can’t even begin to describe how I felt leaving the hospital without you. Nor how it feels being home celebrating Thanksgiving without my baby in my arms. My heart is broken and my arms are empty. But I know you’ll always be near watching over me and your sisters. And for that, my heart smiles with gratitude.

“Thank God for allowing us to bond for 35 weeks and for me to birth you so I could hold you in my arms. I’m at peace knowing you will never have to suffer. Although I will never hear your soft coos and cries or see those beautiful little eyes staring up at me, I am grateful to God for the time I shared with you. Madison loved listening to your heartbeat and watching your waves of movement in my tummy. Trenton O’Brien Williams Jr., my sweet baby boy, we love you our Forever Angel!”

Trent Williams did not play in the 49ers game against the Bills on Sunday night.

This is not the first time tragedy has struck the family of a 49ers player this year. Earlier in the season, 49ers cornerback Charvarious Ward announced that his daughter, who had Down’s Syndrome and had undergone heart surgery, died just before her second birthday.