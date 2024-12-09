Former Reds Star Dave Parker Elected to National Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Cincinnati Reds star outfielder Dave Parker has won election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

The Cincinnati native and 19-year MLB vet won election to Hall of Fame immortality via a vote by the Classic Baseball Era Committee, which met over the weekend in Dallas as part of MLB’s winter meetings.

Parker will have company in the 2025 Hall of Fame class. The committee voted in seven former players and a manager. The complete list of inductees includes Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, John Donaldson, Steve Garvey, Vic Harris, Tommy John, Parker and Luis Tiant.

Only Parker, John, and Garvey are still alive in that star-studded group.

“Parker hit .290 over a 19-year major-league career,” WCPO reports. “He hit 339 home runs and won two batting titles. The 1978 National League Most Valuable Player was named to seven Major League Baseball All-Star games. He won three Gold Glove Awards in right field.

“Parker played for the Reds from 1984 to 1987 and was a two-time all-star. He was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2014.”

Already a member of the Reds Hall of Fame, Parker had his choice of sports to pursue. He was also a talented football player, and many speculated he might pursue stardom on the gridiron. However, a knee injury would keep him off the collegiate playing field.

Still, things turned out pretty well for the Cincy native, who also has a street named after him.

Parker and the other inductees will enter the Hall of Fame on July 27.