Joe Burrow says his “privacy” has been “violated” in more ways than one after his home was burglarized while he and the Bengals faced off against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Burrow lamented the widespread publication of his whereabouts and personal details after ribbers hit his home, the most recent in a string of robberies targeted against high-profile NFL stars.

“So obviously everybody has heard what has happened,” Burrow said. “I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one. And way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share, so that’s all I got to say about that.

“We live a public life, and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy. And that has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career. Still learning. But I understand it’s the life that we choose. Doesn’t make it any easier to deal with.”

The NFL is investigating the robbery spree that has also hit Chiefs QB Pat Mahomes and star tight end Travis Kelce. The league believes the robberies are the work of a highly organized South American crime syndicate.

The NFL has cautioned players against posting in real-time on social media, installing security systems, and keeping valuables out of plain sight.