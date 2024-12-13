NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

NFL legend and ESPN analyst Randy Moss revealed on an Instagram livestream on Friday that he was diagnosed with cancer.

The former Vikings great says doctors detected cancer in his bile duct between the pancreas and liver. Moss underwent surgery to remove the disease and remained hospitalized for six days before his release.

“I am a cancer survivor,” Moss said. “Some trying times, but we made it through.”

Moss praised the physicians who operated on him and the fans who prayed for him.

“I didn’t think I would ever be in this position, as healthy as I thought I was.”

Concern grew over Moss’s health situation earlier this month after he appeared on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown wearing sunglasses. On December 1, Moss stepped away from his duties on ESPN’s flagship Sunday morning NFL show.

“As soon as I get healthy to get back out with guys, I will be on set. … Hopefully I can be with you guys soon,” Moss said. “My goal is to get back on television with my team.”

On December 6, ESPN revealed that Moss was battling a health issue.

“(Moss) briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1. For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating ‘Countdown’ with his insight and passion. He has ESPN’s full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready,”

Moss revealed the struggle with health issues last week.

“I just wanted to let the viewers know that me and my wife and my family are battling something internally. I have some great doctors around me. I couldn’t miss the show. I wanted to be here with you guys,” Moss said in his return to Sunday NFL Countdown.

“I feel great. But if you see me with these ‘Michigan turnover glasses’ that I have on, it’s not being disrespectful because I’m on television. It’s because I’m battling something. I need all the prayer warriors. God bless you all. Thanks for the prayers.”

Moss played for the Vikings, Raiders, Patriots, 49ers, and Titans in his 14-year NFL career. During that time, he accounted for 156 touchdown catches and still holds the record for touchdown catches in a single season (23 touchdowns in 2007).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.