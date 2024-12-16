Dolphins Give Update on Condition of Player Who Left Game on a Stretcher

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that wide receiver Grant DuBose has “movement in all extremities” after receiving a terrifying hit on the field Sunday against the Texans.

“After sustaining a head injury in yesterday’s game, Grant DuBose remained at a local Houston hospital for evaluation overnight,” the Dolphins wrote in a post on X.

“He has movement in all extremities and initial tests have revealed positive results. He remains under the care of doctors for continued observation.”

DuBose was injured late in the game after receiving a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. DuBose’s route ran him right into Texans defensive back Calen Bullock.

DuBose remained motionless on the field for over 12 minutes before being stretchered off by medics. During that time, medical staff cut away his jersey, removed his facemask, and hooked him up to oxygen and what appeared to be an EKG machine.

“Very tough to have seen live,” Tagovailoa said after the game. “I’m my toughest critic when it comes to ball placement, knowing where to go with the ball and all that. I just feel bad that I even put him in that situation to have gotten hit. It was tough to move on after that happened.”

Tagovailoa continued, “We all know that I’ve gone through something similar, and that’s no fun. You never want to be put in any of those situations, but you also understand that this is a physical sport. It’s a contact sport. Again, I just think of what I could have done to not put Grant in that situation.”

DuBose, a rookie, has appeared in three games for the Dolphins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report