Conor McGregor Says He Agreed to Fight Logan Paul in India

It has been three years since Conor McGregor last fought in the UFC Octagon, and the wait will continue.

On Tuesday, the former two-division UFC champion announced that he would further delay his return to MMA to fight a boxing match against YouTuber Logan Paul.

“The rumors of a bout with [Ilia] Topurio are false,” McGregor wrote in a post on X.

“I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon.”

Logan, who splits his time between the WWE and boxing when he’s not producing YouTube content, has fought four times in the squared circle. He has a draw and defeat in his two fights against fellow YouTuber KSI. In addition, he has a draw with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and a victory over MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

McGregor has been out of the ring even longer than he’s been out of the Octagon. His sole boxing match came in 2017 when he lost by TKO in the 10th round to Floyd Mayweather.

The Irish fighter’s most recent battles have taken place in the courtroom.

Last month, an Irish jury found McGregor liable in a case where a woman accused him of sexual assault in December of 2018.

“The High Court in Dublin ordered him to pay the complainant €248,000 ($257,000),” ESPN reports. “McGregor, who said in court he had consensual sex with the woman, has said he intends to appeal the decision.’