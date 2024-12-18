Aaron Rodgers Claims JFK Assassination Spurred His Political Interests, ‘Disheartened’ with Two-Party System

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has noted that he became interested in politics after becoming fascinated by the assassination of President Kennedy. Still, he also says he has become “disheartened” with our two-party political system.

Rodgers revealed his thoughts in the latest episode of the Netflix documentary Aaron Rodgers: Enigma. In it, he says that in the late 1990s, when he was in high school, he began to study the JFK assassination.

“I mean, I got into politics back when I was a sophomore in high school. I mean, the idea, all around, honestly, your uncle’s death and that was my first entrance into pulling the veil back, as I call it, on, like, what’s actually going on because I read the Warren Commission’s report about it. I remember it hit me going, ‘This is what they said happened?’ This can’t be real,” he says in the documentary, according to Fox News.

He also noted that he grew up in a conservative household, but his commitment to the center-right was tested when he went to college at left-wing Berkeley. Still, that clash made him tire of the left-right divide.

In his conversation with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Rodgers also admitted that he had returned to his interest in politics because of him.

“I’ve just been disheartened forever that there’s a two-party system that’s really one party. The one party that’s ruling is the people with the money. So, I really didn’t have any hope in politics until, really, you announced your candidacy,” he told RFK Jr.

Indeed, the two became so close that Rodgers says RFK had asked if he was interested in joining his ticket as his running mate. Rodgers, though, said he would rather stick to football.

“Retire and go into politics or play two or three more years,” Rodgers says in the documentary. “I definitely envisioned a life without football, and it wasn’t scary. I felt comfort in being able to move on at some point. But I love football. I want to keep playing. And I hated the way last year went. There’s still some unfinished business in New Jersey.”

Of course, RFK abandoned his presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump. He is slated to become an important member of Trump’s cabinet. Trump has nominated Kennedy to be his Health and Human Services Secretary.

