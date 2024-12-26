Joe Rogan Reveals Reason Why Conor McGregor May Never Fight Again

Joe Rogan remains unconvinced that UFC legend Conor McGregor will ever fight again, and he believes the Irishman’s “hard” partying lifestyle may keep him out of the Octagon.

It’s been over three years since Rogan sat on the Octagon floor at UFC 264 to interview a defeated and horribly injured Conor McGregor after his loss to Dustin Poirier. That fight, in July of 2021, was the last time McGregor fought in the UFC.

Dana White scheduled McGregor to fight Michale Chandler in June – and even had the two serve as coaches on the reality series The Ultimate Fighter – to hype the event. However, McGregor broke his toe during training, and the fight never occurred.

The former two-division champ has also had his share of troubles outside the cage. An Irish jury ordered McGregor to pay £208,000 ($206,262) in damages in a civil rape case. Though, McGregor denied raping the woman.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan seemed to cast doubt on whether McGregor would ever fight in the UFC again.

“I don’t know if Conor is ever gonna fight again,” Rogan said.

“The reality is that guy’s partying, and he’s partying real hard, and he talked about it in the court case; he’s talking about cocaine,” Rogan asserted.

Then Rogan drew a parallel between McGregor’s drug use and the extreme training methods he uses to prepare for fights.

“We’ve all seen Conor get beat up and knocked out. We’ve seen Conor’s sparring footage. He spars pro boxers. He’s sparring elite fighters.

“You’re getting hit in the head a lot, and a lot of fighters, especially towards the end of their career, turn to drugs.

“I think there’s probably like a constant state of discomfort that they live in where their dopamine levels are offed up. Their cortisol levels are offed up; their bodies just you’re not supposed to get punched in the head 1000 times a year.

“It’s just not supposed to happen, and that’s the reality of consistent training.”

Whether McGregor ever fights in the Octagon again remains an open question. However, according to McGregor, he is in talks to fight Logan Paul in a boxing match in India.