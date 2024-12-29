Scottie Scheffler Out 3-4 Weeks After Injuring Hand on Broken Glass

A Christmas dinner mishap has sidelined the world’s top golfer for nearly a month.

Scottie Scheffler, who injured his hand while preparing Christmas dinner, has forced Scheffler out from the PGA Tour’s season-opening event in Hawaii.

“Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass,” said Scheffler’s manager, Blake Smith. “Small glass fragments remained in the palm, which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks.”

Due to his withdrawal, Scheffler’s 2025 debut will now take place at The American Express Tournament on Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California.

“Last season, Scheffler won the Jack Nicklaus Award as PGA Tour player of the year in a landslide, joining Tiger Woods as the only players to win the award three straight times,” the Associated Press reports.

“His seven PGA Tour wins included a second Masters title, and he became the first repeat winner of The Players Championship. He won an Olympic gold medal when he shot 62 on the final day, and also took the Tour Championship to claim the FedEx Cup.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.