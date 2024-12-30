A web-footed bird hogged the spotlight on Sunday during a football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The brown duck’s appearance paused the NCF South contest when it flew onto the field, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

“The interruption took place during the third quarter and actually preceded a blocked punt that Tampa Bay returned for a touchdown, which gave the Buccaneers a 41-14 lead over the Panthers — where the score remained until the fourth,” the outlet said.

Video footage shows the moment the duck landed on the grassy field, delighting the crowd with its arrival. Numerous people rose to their feet and cheered:

Another clip shows the players on the field as the announcer says, “There is a bird on the field. Quack quack!” just before the Buccaneers make a touchdown:

Social media users were quick to share their humorous comments, one person writing, “I’m quacking up right now lol,” and others shared funny images of the duck wearing a football jersey:

More video footage caught the moment a man tried to capture the duck or herd it off the field so the game could progress. However, it appeared that fans did not want the duck removed and were heard clapping and booing. No matter how hard the man tried, the duck kept waddling out of his grasp. Toward the end of the clip he was able to get the duck onto the sidelines:

The Buccaneers won the game 48 to 14. The duck was prominently featured in the Buccaneers’ social media post announcing the team’s victory.

“WHAT A DUCKIN’ GOOD WIN” the post read:

One social media user had a suggestion for upcoming games, writing, “Now we need to get a duck in the field every home game from now on for good luck. LOL. But really we do.”