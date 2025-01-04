Allstate Deletes Social Media Post of CEO’s Controversial Sugar Bowl Message After Severe Backlash

Allstate, the sponsor of Thursday’s Sugar Bowl contest between Notre Dame and Georgia, appears to have deleted CEO Tom Wilson’s post-terror attack message, which aired before the game and ignited a firestorm of controversy online.

Just before the start of the game, Wilson delivered a video statement in which he suggested Americans have an “addiction to divisiveness” and need to “accept people’s imperfections and differences.”

“Our prayers went to victims and their families,” Wilson told viewers. “We also need to be stronger together by overcoming an addiction to divisiveness and negativity. Join Allstate working in local communities all across America to amplify the positive, increase trust and accept people’s imperfections and differences. Together we win.”

X users reacted viscerally to Wilson’s message, threatening boycotts and accusing the CEO of a Wilson tone-deaf and “limp-wristed” response.

Early morning revelry following New Year’s celebrations was shattered around 3:15 Wednesday morning as a driver drove a truck into a crowd, killing or injuring dozens. Then, the driver, identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, exited the vehicle and opened fire on police, wounding two law enforcement officers.

Din Jabbar was killed in the firefight with the officers. Authorities also found an ISIS flag attached to Din Jabbar’s truck.

At least 14 people were killed as a result of Din Jabbar’s attack.

On Thursday, Allstate issued a statement to Fox News Digital condemning the terrorist attack and attempting to clarify its CEO’s message.

“To be clear, Allstate CEO Tom Wilson unequivocally condemns this heinous act of terrorism and violence in all forms,” the statement read. “We stand with the families of the victims, their loved ones, and the community of New Orleans. The reference to overcoming divisiveness and negativity reflects a broader commitment to fostering trust and positivity in communities across the nation.”