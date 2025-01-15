Eagles Fan Who Directed Vile Rant at Female Packers Fan Fired from DEI Consulting Firm

Ryan Caldwell, the Eagles fan seen on Sunday directing a vile and profane rant at a female Packers fan, has been fired from the DEI-focused consulting firm he worked for.

The video shows Caldwell in a green Eagles jacket berating a female Packers fan, calling her “dumb” and “ugly,” and several other profane things.

As reported on Wednesday, Caldwell no longer works for the DEI consulting firm BCT Partners.

“We, the management of BCT Partners, have concluded the international personnel investigation regarding an employee who was caught on a video outside of the workplace making highly offensive and misogynistic statements,” the company said in a statement. “In keeping with our company values, which are firmly centered in respect, dignity, and inclusion, we have decided to part ways with the employee. This separation is effective immediately.

“We condemn our former employee’s conduct in the strongest possible terms. This individual’s conduct and language were vile, disgusting, unacceptable, and horrific and have no place in our workplace and society. Such conduct is not who we are and not what we stand for.

“At the same time, again, to be true to our values, we can condemn the actions without condemning the individual. None of us deserve to be remembered for actions taken on our worst day. We have offered grace and support to our former employee. We hope that he will grow, and we all can learn from this deeply disturbing incident. That’s what real inclusion is and does. That is also who we are and what we stand for.

“We sincerely apologize to the victim and for the many ways in which these events already have impact so many people. We remain committed to gender equity and fostering a culture of respect and dignity for all.”

In addition, the Eagles have banned Caldwell from any events – not just Eagles games – at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles have also pledged to buy the female fan some Packers gear to make up for her unpleasant experience.