A Green Bay Packers fan who, in a viral video, was subjected to a vile tirade by a Philadelphia Eagles fan is now being accused of setting up the Eagles fan to earn a big social media score.

Last weekend, a video went viral that showed an Eagles fan, later identified as Ryan Caldwell, unleashing a hate-filled verbal barrage at a female Packers fan, during which he called her a “c*nt” as well as “dumb” and “ugly.”

Soon enough, Caldwell, who worked for a left-wing DEI consulting firm out of New Jersey, was fired.

Caldwell issued a statement apologizing for his tirade but also claimed the video did not show how the Packers fans provoked him.

But now, some skeptics are accusing Alexander Basara, the Packers fan who posted the video to X, of somehow manufacturing the video so that he could have a viral video for his Packers social media efforts. Detractors point out that he even identifies himself as a “daily Packers content creator.”

Basara, it turns out, is a Packers influencer who frequently posts videos about the team. And ahead of the game in Philadelphia, he had even set up a GoFundMe campaign to help him pay his expenses to get to the game from Wisconsin.

“If you didn’t know, I’m born and raised in PA, and actually 1 hour from the Eagles stadium. So I ask of you, the fans… send me to Philly. Send me into the belly of the beast. I’ve done it multiple times, repping the Packers proud, and I am fully ready to do it again,” Basara wrote on the GoFundMe campaign.

“I’ve been cursed at, stuff thrown at me, and even my first ever cheesehead ripped off my head and thrown into a fire bin while supporting my team in Philly. But I’m sure as hell not scared to do it again,” he added.

With all this coming to light, some accuse Basara of setting up the Eagles fan.

Former America’s Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry blasted Basara for not being on the up-and-up with the viral video.

Curry slammed Basara and wrote, “He knew this would happen, so allowed his girl to be a piñata for aggressive drunk men at a sporting event to film….all to go viral for clicks and likes. Read the last paragraph.”

Basra, though, did not sit idly by and let Curry defame his actions. Basara responded to Curry’s speculative post and wondered why she defended the Eagles fan’s obscene tirade. Basara has also noted that he had the video camera because he was making a video of his experience at the game, as he has done countless times before.

“I ‘knew’ she would be berated unprovoked by some random man??? Are you condoning his behavior?” Basra railed.

“You should maybe try and not speak on things you have no idea about. I was there and making a NORMAL GameDay vlog, just as I did in greenbay last month. I wanted to showcase the NORMAL banter of Eagles fan, which 99% of the time, we go,” he said, adding, “Then this guy wouldn’t stop, and it only got worse and worse.”

“Way to defend a PoS for whatever your point here is,” Basra concluded.

In his replies, Basara fully denied he “knew” that Caldwell – or any other Eagles fan – would go on such a hate-filled tirade and also said he and his companions have a right to wear whatever team jersey they want at any game they want to attend.

