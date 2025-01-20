ESPN to Air ‘National Anthem and MLK-Themed Content’ Before National Championship Game

ESPN took much heat for not airing the national anthem before the Sugar Bowl game between Notre Dame and Georgia following the New Year’s Day terror attack in New Orleans.

Regarding Monday night’s national championship game between Notre Dame and Ohio State, viewers will get the national anthem and much more.

According to a statement from ESPN, the network will air American the Beautiful, the national anthem, and the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

“With this year’s CFP National Championship being played in Atlanta on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, pregame coverage on ESPN will feature ‘America the Beautiful’ and the National Anthem, along with MLK-themed content, including ‘I Have a Dream’ imagery and quotes. ESPN will also share footage from a community outreach event at Hope Hill Elementary in Atlanta, hosted by the CFP and conference commissioners, as well as include shots from additional impactful landmarks,” ESPN said.

The Fighting Irish are seeking their 14th national championship, while the Ohio State Buckeyes are chasing their 9th.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is an Ohio State alum. It will need to find ways to slow down a Buckeyes offense that has turned into a juggernaut since their shocking upset loss to archrival Michigan earlier this year. 0A tasks that will prove even more daunting as the Irish are without their best defensive lineman, Riley Mills.

Ohio State and Notre Dame kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.