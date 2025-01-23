A shocking viral video shows a high school basketball player in Georgia sending two opposing players to the floor with vicious haymaker punches during a game early this month.

The video that is just going viral shows a player from Rockmart High School in Calhoun shoving a player from Sonoraville High to the floor after a play. While that is bad enough, when the player jumps to his feet, the same Rockmart player responds with a violent punch to the face, sending his opponent back to the floor.

But that isn’t all. When another Sonoraville player rushes at the offending Rockmart player, the rusher is also met with a violent haymaker, sending him to the floor.

The Rockmart player is soon pushed off the court by an adult.

Watch:

The video was reportedly recorded at the end of the game on January 3 in the Sonoraville High School gymnasium.

The schools have not made any comments on the incident, but according to TMZ, a police,e report claims that the Rockmart student responsible for the violent outburst said that he was called the “N-word” during the came and he “lost his temper.”

The police report did not reveal any proof of the “N-word” claim, but presumably, an investigation is or will be pursued.

Meanwhile, the Rockmart student, whose name has not been released, has been charged with two charges of simple battery.

