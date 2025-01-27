Celebrations turned wild and violent on Sunday as Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrated their team’s win over the Washington Commanders, reaching the 2025 Super Bowl.

In the Center City area of Philadelphia, one fan was seen climbing a pole as a large crowd watched, the New York Post reported on Monday.

The clip shows the individual, wearing a jersey with the number five on it, reach out to grab a banner that read, “Go Birds.” But when the fan leans to the side and tries to hold onto the banner for support, the person falls to the ground and the crowd erupts in shouts with some cheering and others jumping up and down:

Social media users shared their thoughts on the incident, one person writing, “They dropped it like it was hot,” while another commented, “They will tear that town to shreds.”

According to an AFP report, “Quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley rushed in three touchdowns each as the Philadelphia Eagles reached the Super Bowl with a 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game on Sunday.”

More video footage shows another fan who appeared to have climbed to the highest point on a street sign during the celebrations. However, the person slipped and fell to the ground as the crowd watched and screamed:

Another clip caught the moment someone appeared to fire a gun into the air while standing in a sea of Eagles fans:

In addition, law enforcement and a witness said several people were hurt when a car drove through a crowd of Eagles fans in Philadelphia on Sunday evening as the group stood on North Broad and Spring Gardens streets, NBC Philadelphia reported.

One witness said it happened after a woman began arguing with people in the vehicle.

“Multiple people were taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed the exact number of people injured or their conditions. NBC10 spotted several injured people at the scene of the crash. Some of the victims had neck braces on, while others had bandages on their arms and legs,” the outlet noted.

“Police said a suspect is in custody after the crash. They have not yet revealed the person’s identity or the charges they’ll face,” it stated.