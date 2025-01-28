The Chiefs and Taylor Swift Send Super Bowl Suite Prices Soaring

No one said winning was easy, and no one said watching winners would be cheap.

As the Chiefs and Eagles prepare to rematch at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, prices for the relatively limited number of luxury suites at the Caesars Superdome have skyrocketed to as much as $3 million.

With celebrities such as Taylor Swift (and her many celebrity friends), Bradley Cooper, Rob McElhenney, and many others numbering among the two teams’ fans, experts predict the prices for the 165 luxury suites in the stadium could set records.

The basement price for one of the 20-45-person suites is $500,000. However, those prices increase depending on the view the luxury suite offers and, of course, the scarcity of suites and the demand for them.

Simon David, managing director for Confirmed360, an event and concierge company, tells TMZ Sports that having a seat in a suite is just the final perk of a luxury experience that starts when a client gets off the plane.

“…suites feature the standard VIP entrances and catering packages with food, beer, wine, and soft drinks for the game … but some clients pull out all the stops to make their entire weekend all that much better,” David said.

“David says his company also completes full itineraries for their high-profile clients at an additional charge — from private jets to hotel accommodations, dinners with celeb chefs, and access to the most exclusive parties in NOLA before and after the new champion is crowned.”In other words, it’s a non-stop luxury experience for those who can afford it.

However, as expensive as this is, there may be more people who can afford luxury suites than luxury suites.