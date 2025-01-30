School Official Appears to Advise Parents of Trans Athletes to Change Birth Certificates to Play Girls’ Sports

A school official in a Texas school district appears to advise parents of transgender students to change their child’s birth certificate so they can play girls’ sports.

In a video that reportedly features Reny Lizardo, the executive director of campus operations for the Irving Independent School District, speaking about the state’s ban on transgender athletes playing on girls’ sports teams, Lizardo says, “It’s not illegal if you don’t get caught,” Fox News reported

“Could you legally change the gender on a birth certificate? I don’t know enough about that subject,” he says in the video obtained by Accuracy in Media. “If you can get that done, and you turn us a birth certificate that says ‘this gender,’ that’s the gender we go with.”

The man goes on to insist that if a birth certificate is changed, the child will be allowed to play on a girls’ team without questions asked.

“If a parent found out or a student found out and said, ‘Wait a second. This person isn’t this gender,’ and they, like, sued the district, we’d be in trouble. But we can also say, ‘We didn’t know’ … So, there’s a plausible deniability, I guess,” he said assuming that a school would have plausible deniability in such a case.

Then the man on the video said, “Me and you never had this conversation.”

The Lone Star State passed its Save Women’s Sports Act in 2023, which bans transgender athletes from playing on girls and women’s sports teams in schools and institutions supported by the state. The law also has a provision that only allows schools to recognize changes in birth certificates that were made in clerical error.

