Chiefs’ Harrison Butker Stands Firm: ‘Nothing to Apologize for’ Over 2024 Commencement Speech

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is still standing up for himself in the face of media criticism of his 2024 college commencement speech and says he has “nothing to apologize for” concerning the traditional Christian-based advice he gave to college graduates.

During the opening event for Super Bowl LIX, Butker was once again asked about the year-old controversy over the speech, but the Super Bowl-winning kicker is wholly unapologetic.

“It opened up a lot of good conversations, and a lot of guys had different opinions about it, but we all love each other in that locker room, and we all know who we are, and I think all the guys understood where I was coming from. I know they respect me and respect what I have to say,” he said, according to Fox News.

But he pointedly added, “I got nothing to apologize for.”

Later, another reporter tried to push a gotcha question at the kicker and asked what he thought about gays. Butker sensibly ignored the question and replied, “I understand that this is a great evening, and we’re here to focus on the game. Maybe if I saw him without a camera, we’d have a great conversation.”

Of course, the media has been trying to destroy Butker since his commencement speech at Benedictine College in May of last year.

During his address to the graduates, Butker dispensed several traditionally conservative Christian ideals and advised the male students to embrace their masculinity while urging the female students not to forsake having a family to pursue a career.

Butker has been among the most consequential kickers in recent Super Bowl memory. Last year, for instance, he had four field goals, one of which was a record-setting 57-yard kick. He also made a game-tying kick to send the game into overtime and eventual victory for the Chiefs.

From the podium, he told the male grads, “As men, we set the tone of the culture, and when that is absent, disorder, dysfunction, and chaos set in.”

As to the females before him, he urged them not to listen to the “diabolical lies” society feeds them and asked them to embrace marriage and motherhood instead of sacrificing everything for a career. He also said they should “disregard the outside noise and move closer and closer to God’s will in their life.”

He congratulated the graduates for being able to graduate at all thanks to their good fortune of having missed the “COVID fiasco.” He blasted the government’s reaction to the virus, saying, “Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues.”

He added that “Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values in media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder.”

He also blasted the media during his speech, saying, “I am certain the reporters at the AP could not have imagined that their attempt to rebuke and embarrass places and people like those here at Benedictine wouldn’t be met with anger but instead met with excitement and pride. Not the deadly sin sort of pride that has an entire month dedicated to it, but the true God-centered pride that is cooperating with the Holy Ghost to glorify him.”

He further told the grads, “We see that in the complete surrender to self and in turning towards Christ, you will find happiness.”

