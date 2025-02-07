NFL Rules Analyst Admits ‘Iffy’ Calls ‘Seem’ to Have Gone Chiefs Way, Denies Intent

Former Vice President of Officiating and current FOX Sports NFL Rules Analyst Mike Pereira says he “understands” why some believe referees show favoritism to the Kansas City Chiefs but called the notion that referees are intentionally making calls for the Chiefs “ridiculous.”

Pereira appeared on Friday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends to address the widespread claim that NFL officials favor the Chiefs.

“I mean, I think I would say what [NFL Commissioner] Roger Goodell said, which I try not to use harsh words. I understand why they think that, because the numbers point that different and the iffy calls seem to have gone the Chiefs way, but to think that there is intent is really ridiculous and that’s the term that Roger used,” Pereira said.

Pereira’s choice of words is important: Instead of calling the claims of fans (and many players) that the Chiefs have received the benefit of the doubt on many “iffy” calls “BS,” as Tom Brady did during his appearance on Fox & Friends on the same day Pereira appeared, he admits that there is data to support the conclusion that close calls have gone Kansas City’s way.

The most impactful data documenting how favorable the officiating has been for the Chiefs in the postseason (intentional or unintentional) has come from Warren Sharp, who, after a controversy-filled Divisional Round game in which no less than three “iffy” calls went Kansas City’s way, documented how the Chiefs opponents have been hit for more penalty yards in eleven of 12 postseason games going back to 2021, and, the Chiefs opponents have been hit with a far greater number of 15-yard and game-altering calls.

“The officials are out just to manage the game, and they have to make decisions in one 26th of a second, and so they don’t have time to factor in who made the foul, what color the team is,” Pereira continued. “And so, really, I understand the concern, but it really won’t affect the way they officiate this weekend.”

Pereira’s other point about the officials making calls that benefit Kansas City with intent depends on what you consider intent.

Does anyone believe the NFL ordered the “Code Red” and directed the officials to make calls for the Chiefs? That’s probably a stretch. Is it possible that the officials are doing that because they believe that’s what the NFL wants to happen? It’s possible.

Whatever the cause for the demonstrably provable fact that the Chiefs benefit from “iffy” calls, it would be helpful if the league took a page from Pereira’s book and at least acknowledged that fans aren’t making all this up.