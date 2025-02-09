Trump Golfs with Tiger Woods Before Heading to Super Bowl LIX

President Trump began Super Bowl championship Sunday by playing golf with Tiger Woods, one of the greatest champions in history.

Trump and Woods, both longtime friends, played a round at Trump International Golf Club in Florida before the president’s expected departure for New Orleans and the Caesar’s Superdome for his appearance at Super Bowl LIX.

The president will visit with Fox News’s Bret Baier for an interview that will air at 3 P.M. EST.

The Woods family was rocked by tragedy earlier this week when he announced the passing of his mother, Kultida Woods.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning,” Woods wrote on X. My Mom was a force of nature all her own; her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan and greatest supporter; without her, none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie.

“Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”

Trump offered his condolences to Woods in a social media post.

“I was just informed that Tiger Woods’ wonderful Mother, Kultida, passed away – She has gone onto greener fairways!” Trump wrote in a post. “Kultida Woods was an amazing influence on Tiger, and gave him much of his strength and brilliance. Melania and I send our love and prayers to Tiger and his incredible family!”

The Eagles will take on the Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday at 6:30 P.M. EST on Fox.