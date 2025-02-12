NFL Player Kadarius Toney Arrested for Allegedly Strangling a Woman

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney was arrested last week for allegedly strangling a woman, according to TMZ Sports.

Toney was arrested in connection with a January 14 incident in Georgia in which police allege he placed his hand around a woman’s throat “with enough force to cause her to be unable to breathe.”

The alleged choking, which occurred at a residence, left the woman with red marks on her neck and petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes, according to documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

Authorities also claim Toney took the woman’s phone to prevent her from calling the police.

Toney faces one charge of aggravated assault and strangulation and one charge of obstructing/harassing 911 calls.

Bond was set at $25,000 per charge.

Toney has become a journeyman player since his successful rookie season with the Giants. Since being drafted by New York in the 1st round of the 2021 draft, Toney has played for the Giants, Chiefs, and Browns. Toney is currently a free agent.