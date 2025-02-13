NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ if President Trump Attends Daytona 500

Outspoken left-wing NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace says he “couldn’t care less” if Donald Trump attends this year’s Daytona 500 on February 16.

The president has hinted that he might attend this year’s race, where Wallace will be driving the McDonald’s car for Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team 23XI Racing, Fox News reported.

Wallace and Trump had a very public feud back in 2020 after Wallace campaigned to force NASCAR to ban Confederate flags and called Trump a racist during the height of the left’s George Floyd obsession.

Wallace received ridicule after he claimed he saw a “noose” in a NASCAR garage that turned out to be only a rope to pull down the garage door.

However, with Trump’s possible attendance at the Daytona 500 this year, Wallace is trying to avoid the controversy. “We’re here to race, not for the show,” Wallace said.

The controversial driver has put his liberal politics on the back burner over the last year and has stopped spouting about politics in his public statements and on his social media accounts.

Wallace has specifically addressed his new approach, saying that social media “negativity” is to blame.

“Social media nowadays is just a way for people to hide behind a screen and voice their opinions on things they don’t really know about,” Wallace told Fox News.

“It’s just too much negativity that it’s going to take years and years and years to get rid of, and we don’t have time for that,” Wallace said. “Now, with being a dad and trying to be the best that I can be here for my race team and my team here, that’s where I’m investing my energy, so that’s all you can really ask for.”

The driver also said that becoming a father has changed his perspective.

“You have your kid at home and a full family to provide for now, so it’s crazy to go through all that,” Wallace explained.

