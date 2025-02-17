Ex-NFL Player Richie Incognito Rips ‘Legacy Media’ Over Fake Bullying Scandal that Derailed His Career

Former Miami Dolphins player Richie Incognito is ripping the “legacy media” for trying to destroy his NFL career a decade ago over the supposed “bullying” of teammate Jonathan Martin, who now says no such thing ever happened.

In 2013, Incognito was benched and suspended and lost an entire year of playing time after the media began reporting that he had been a vicious hazer of fellow player Jonathan Martin. The scandal spurred the Dolphins to suspend Incognito from October until the end of the season, and then the team benched him for the whole of the following season. He didn’t play again until 2015 when he signed with the Buffalo Bills.

But now, Martin insists that he had never been bullied in the first place.

“I never believed for a second I was being bullied,” Martin recently said, according to ESPN. “It’s a story that I’ve been trying to fix for 10 years.”

With Martin’s revelation, Incognito is both vindicated and disgusted. And he is furious over how the “legacy media” ginned up a witch hunt against him that doused his career.

“He couldn’t cut it in the NFL, so he quit, and his mom blamed me,” Incognito wrote on X on Sunday. “Legacy media pushed this narrative long and far. Too bad it was all a lie! They lied to protect his money. He quit… the team had every right to claw back that money. His mom started the bullying narrative with @espn @AdamSchefter so that @MiamiDolphins wouldn’t go after his signing bonus!”

Incognito blasted Pro Football Talks for its unfair treatment of him over the now debunked “bullying” claims.

“You tried to ruin my career over a lie! A decade later Jonathan Martin admits he was never bullied. His mother pushed the narrative of bullying to the media. Jonathan Martin never believed in his camp’s stance during the Ted Wells investigation. The NFL and the media ran with a false narrative, ruined careers, and moved on,” he wrote.

Mediaite reported that the former Dolphins offensive lineman went on to post a series of photos of himself and Martin clowning for the camera.

