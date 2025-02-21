Canadian PM Trudeau Says ‘You Can’t Take Our Country’ After 4 Nations Hockey Win

Disgraced Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a shot at the United States Thursday after Canada’s national team beat the U.S. in the 4 Nations Hockey championship game.

“You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game,” the Canadian PM crowed after the game in a statement on X.

It seems clear that Trudeau’s first comment was in response to Trump’s joking that Canada should become America’s 51st state. However, his last statement is at odds with the fact that a Canadian team has not won hockey’s Stanley Cup since 1993. It appears Americans have taken Canada’s game for more than two decades.

For his part, Donald Trump confined himself to congratulating and encouraging the U.S. team. He called the team and complimented them on their skills.

“You guys are really talented. I have great respect for hockey players, I; I’mhockey fan. I love hockey. The talent, the skill that you have is crazy,” Trump said in a post to Truth Social.

Trudeau has been forced to resign from his position as head of the Canadian government and has announced that he will vacate the Prime Ministership by the end of March.

“This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election,” he said in January while announcing that he was stepping down from power over the country.

Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump have been at loggerheads since Trump came to office, with the American leader warning that he will place up to a 25 percent tariff on Canadian goods unless Canada helps more with illegal border crossers and drug cartel activity.

But Trudeau has also faced massive internal unrest after spending nearly ten years quashing freedom of speech and promoting extreme left-wing policies in Canada.

