Democrat Jasmine Crockett ‘Rooting’ for Mexico and Canada in Sports Because Trump Is President

Texas Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett says she finds herself rooting for sports teams from Mexico and Canada instead of the U.S. merely because she despises President Donald Trump.

Crockett visited the popular Breakfast Club podcast and told host Charlamagne Tha God that she couldn’t root for American teams.

The elected member of the U.S. House of Representatives bloviated about people “speaking truth to power” and added, “The fact that I’m rooting for Canada and I’m rooting for Mexico a lot is really wild.”

She claimed, “But they are really the ones that are speaking truth to power right now. They can see what it is, and they were like, we are not messing with this crazy regime from Mar A Lago and basically calling them thugs.

“If it was me, there is no way. Right now, I got no convictions, no arrests, no nothing and I will never be qualified for president in the eyes of the vast majority of them,” she said. “But a guy who ended up becoming a convicted felon and had other cases that were pending; he is good to go.”

Crockett has increasingly launched attacks on Trump and Republicans.

Last week, for instance, the racist Democrat claimed that 80 percent of violent crime is committed by “white supremacists” and proclaimed herself “tired” of hearing “white teas” from “mediocre white boys.”

She also called Trump’s voters a “domestic terror threat,” told black people to refuse to pay any taxes unless they get “reparations,” and insisted that voters are too uninformed to understand why they should vote for Democrats.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston