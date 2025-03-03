NYT: Little League Baseball is Holding Pacific Palisades Together After Fire

The New York Times reported Monday on how the local baseball little league in Pacific Palisades is helping the community stay together in the wake of the Palisades Fire, and helping children recover from the trauma of the blaze.

The Pacific Palisades Baseball Association (PPBA) is the heart of the community, even in normal times, bringing hundreds of residents to the local recreation center to watch the playoffs and the championship games in June.

The Times reported on how the league regrouped after the fire and launched its season — on time — in West L.A.:

The start of every season brings with it the promise of hope and renewal, but those eternal themes carried particular resonance on Saturday, opening day for the Pacific Palisades Baseball Association, less than two months after the devastating Los Angeles fires. … The pomp and circumstance and the daylong slate of games that followed provided a modicum of normalcy for families who in the previous 53 days have had to find new homes, schools, doctors, cars, clothes, places to worship and more — all while navigating the maze of insurance and government assistance and deciding what to do next. … “It used to be about playing baseball with my friends,” [Wil Hoffman, 12,] said. “Now it’s playing for my community. I’m proud to be playing in a league that wasn’t supposed to happen.”

Read the full Times article here.

