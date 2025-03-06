Broncos Fire Assistant Mike Wilhoite After Arrest for Punching Police Officer

The Denver Broncos have fired defensive assistant Mike Wilhoite ten days after he was arrested for punching a police officer at Denver International Airport.

“After thorough discussions as an organization, I met with Michael Wilhoite and informed him we have decided to part ways,” said Broncos coach Sean Payton via Mike Klis of 9News. “We recognize the serious nature of the allegations against him and believe this is the best course of action at this time.

“I appreciate Michael’s contributions to the Broncos and am confident he will move forward in a positive direction.”

Wilhoite left his vehicle unattended in the arrivals area at DIA last month. Upon his return to the car, an officer approached him and informed the Broncos assistant he was not allowed to leave his vehicle unattended. Wilhoite responded by telling the officer to “shut the f*ck up.” The officer repeated the warning, and Wilhoite repeated the insult while chest-bumping the officer.

The officer shoved Wilhoite and received a punch in the face in response. The officer suffered injuries to both knees, pain in his jaw, and may have damaged his left wrist, according to Klis.

The officer rose to his feet and fired his taser at Wilhoite as he climbed back in his vehicle to flee the scene. The former 49er and now former coach was arrested a short time later.

Wilhoite faces charges of second-degree assault on a police officer, obstruction of a peace officer, and criminal mischief. He had coached Denver’s outside linebackers group since 2023.