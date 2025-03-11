Eagles to Celebrate Super Bowl Win at the White House on April 28

A mere seven years after President Trump withdrew a White House invite when it became clear that only ten Eagles players planned to attend, the Eagles have agreed to a specific date to celebrate their Super Bowl win with President Trump.

The date for the festivities will be April 28.

If that date sounds dangerously close to draft time, that’s because it is. The NFL Draft will take place on April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. However, the draft will conclude on Saturday, April 26, giving the Eagles a couple of days to collect themselves and get back to Washington, D.C.

One interesting thing to watch will be how many Eagles players attend the White House visit. Not because any are expected to snub the president due to political differences, like what happened seven years ago. But more so because the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning roster has been thoroughly gutted due to trades and free agency.

Key parts of the team, such as defensive end Josh Sweat, defensive tackle Milton Williams, and veteran secondary defenders Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, are just a few former Eagles who have found new homes in the last month.

The invites to these players stand, of course, though it’s doubtful all will choose to attend.

The April 28 date is also in the middle of the league’s offseason workouts. Nonetheless, it would be surprising if more than 90% of the Super Bowl roster didn’t attend.