West Virginia Football Coach Rich Rodriguez Bans Players from Dancing on TikTok

West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez is back at the helm in Morgantown, and he has wasted no time laying down the law with his young players.

Rodriguez told reporters this week that he has banned his players from dancing on TikTok. According to the former and once-again coach of the Mountaineers, TikTok dancing does not give off the vibe he wants his team to project.

“It’s like, look,” he said, “we try to have a hard edge or whatever, and you’re in there in your tights dancing on TikTok ain’t quite the image of our program that I want.”

“Rich Rod” went on to say that he doesn’t like the individualism that internet dancing promotes.

“I’m allowed to do that,” he said. “I can have rules. Twenty years from now, if they want to be sitting in their pajamas in the basement eating Cheetos and watching TikTok or whatever the hell, they can go at it, smoking cannabis, whatever. Knock yourself out.”

For now, the coach wants his players to focus on one thing and only one thing.

“I hope our focus can be on winning football games. How about let’s win the football game and not worry about winning the TikTok?”

How well the new ruling will govern with Rodriguez’s young players is unclear. What is clear is that the coach is the boss, and the boss gets what he wants.

Rodriguez had a wildly successful first run with the Mountaineers from 2001 to 2007. After winning only three games in his first year, he went on to six straight winning seasons, three seasons of 10 wins or more, and three top-10 finishes.