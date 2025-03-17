WATCH: Michigan Baseball Player Appears to Mimic Snorting Cocaine After Big Hit

Athletes have become increasingly inventive and creative when celebrating their exploits on the field, and that can have some very interesting outcomes.

Michigan Wolverines player Mitch Voit hit an RBI triple in the pivotal conference matchup against USC on Sunday. In the second inning, Voit smacked a ball to center field and ran full-speed to third, where he slid head-first. With his head on the ground close to the chalk of the third base line, Voit decided to take a big sniff from the line and raise his head in a fashion reminiscent of those who partake in the booger sugar.

To say that Voit’s move is “meme-able” is an understatement, and it is likely headed to a timeline near you. Whatever Voit had in his system on Sunday was working for him. The young man went 3-3 with four RBIs, and the Wolverines crushed the Trojans 11-0.