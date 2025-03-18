Megan Rapinoe Rails Against ‘Depraved’ Trump Following Trans Athlete Ban

Hardcore leftist former U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe is calling President Donald Trump “depraved” over his federal ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports in the nation’s schools.

Rapinoe went nuclear in an interview with MUNDIAL magazine over the president’s changes to federal Title IX rules to ban males who identify as females from playing in girls’ and women’s sports in schools that take federal tax dollars.

“Don’t tell me it’s about the rights of women’s sports,” Rapinoe railed. “That is totally disingenuous to say that.”

The national anthem protester added that Trump means to erase trans people.

“I think it’s just really cruel,” the World Cup winner said. “You know, if you strip it all back, it’s just kind of cruel and depraved. This isn’t an issue, and you aren’t going to be able to Executive Order trans people out of existence.”

Rapinoe went on to claim that women’s sports are somehow under attack by Trump, not transgender athletes.

“We’ve just gone through a very long period over ten years of really needing to fight just to get to a baseline of, like, equal rights and non-discriminatory behavior, and when people stop just shitting on women’s sports. I think we are sort of at that moment,” she exclaimed.

Rapinoe admitted that she is not personally afraid for her own safety over this purported attack on women’s sports. But she is afraid for “marginalized” people.

“I am nervous, but I am also hopeful. I believe in people, and I certainly believe in women, and I believe that people want better than the grim, dark, just violent reality that Donald Trump has very clearly laid out for us,” she insisted.

Rapinoe conveniently came out full force in favor of transgender athletes in women’s sport about the same time she was retiring from professional soccer, and therefore would never have to face playing with or against a transgender player in her sport.

