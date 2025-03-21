One-of-a-Kind Paul Skenes Card Sells for Shocking Amount at Auction

A one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes rookie card commemorating his MLB debut has sold for $1.11 million at auction, more money than the star pitcher actually made that season.

Sixty-four bids were made for the card, which finally sold after a two-week auction. The card also contains the patch the pitcher wore on his jersey for his big league debut in May.

“The final price announced by Fanatics Collect late Thursday night included a 20% buyer’s premium,” the AP reports. “The buyer was not identified. Fanatics Collect plans to donate its proceeds from the sale to the LA Fire Relief Fund.”

The “patch cards,” as they are known, are part of Topps Chrome Update. They have grown in popularity, with 91 offerings in their first year, 2023, and 251 in 2024.

However, none of the new cards have generated as much buzz as Skenes’ cardle. Skenes is a great player, but his stardom and buzz can also be attributed to his girlfriend, social media influencer and LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.

The card made a circuitous route back to the auction table. The Pirates made a strong initial offer for it, driving up the price.

“It was claimed by an 11-year-old in the Los Angeles area after he discovered the redemption code for the Skenes card in a pack he received as part of a Christmas present,” the Associated Press reports. “He declined the Pirates’ offer and instead turned over the card to Fanatics Collect, which has given it the ‘white glove’ service for the last two months.”

Last year, Skenes went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts for Pittsburgh on his way to winning National League Rookie of the Year honors.

Despite all the money swirling around his patch card, Skenes is slated to make only $ 850,000 this season.

