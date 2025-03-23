WATCH: Trump Jokes About ‘Backdating’ NCAA Picks After Skipping Bracket

President Trump had fun with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Friday, when he suggested he should “backdate” his picks after not entering his NCAA March Madness bracket in time.

Trump spoke with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before setting off for Philadelphia to attend the NCAA Men’s Wrestling Championships. During the informal presser, Fox’s Peter Doocy asked Trump if he had filled out an NCAA March Madness bracket.

“President Trump, did you fill out an NCAA March Madness Bracket?” Doocy asked.

“I didn’t, I should have. Have there been upsets, a couple, right?” Trump replied.

Doocy asked, “Too late now?”

Trump then suggested he could do a “backdated” filing.

“A little bit late,” Trump admitted. “I should give you one, but maybe backdate it, right?”

There have indeed been several upsets in the early going, and few remaining perfect brackets.

According to the NCAA, “We began the day with 181 perfect brackets. No. 4 Purdue’s 76-62 win over No. 12 McNeese took out 40 brackets, and the biggest bracket buster of the day came when No. 10 Arkansas knocked off No. 2 St. John’s, 75-66, eliminating 118 more.

“The final 23 brackets were gradually diminished throughout the day, including the last perfect brackets from the Men’s Bracket Challenge Game, CBS, Yahoo, and X’s BCG. USA Today’s final bracket was eliminated Friday.”

March Madness aside, Trump had his fill of great NCAA action this weekend at the wrestling championships, where he saw Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson, who is also a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force, defeat Minnesota heavyweight legend Gable Steveson in one of the greatest upsets in wrestling history.

Hendrickson followed up his win with a salute.

“Trump also received a thunderous applause from the crowd at the NCAA wrestling championship as he entered the arena, and he was also welcomed by chants of ‘USA! USA!'” Breitbart’s Elizabeth Weibel wrote.