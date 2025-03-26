LeShon Johnson, a former running back for the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals, was arrested as part of the largest FBI crackdown on dog fighting in the history of the bureau.

Johnson, 54, has been charged in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma with violations of the dog fighting prohibitions of the federal Animal Welfare Act.

Specifically, Johnson is charged with possessing, selling, and transporting 190 pit bulls and other dogs similar to pit bulls for dog fighting. Federal authorities raided Johnson’s property and seized the 190 canines in October 2024.

“Animal abuse is cruel, depraved, and deserves severe punishment,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “The Department of Justice will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law and will remain committed to protecting innocent animals from those who would do them harm.”

The Green Bay Packers drafted Johnson in the third round of the 1994 NFL Draft. He played in the NFL for five years, including stints with the Giants and Cardinals. In his career, he rushed for 955 yards and five touchdowns.

Johnson profited from the dog-fighting trade, which saw him run kennels under at least two names and supply and breed dogs for fighting rings nationwide.

“The FBI will not tolerate criminals that harm innocent animals for their twisted form of entertainment,” said FBI Director Kash Patel.

“The FBI views animal cruelty investigations as a precursor to larger, organized crime efforts, similar to trafficking and homicides. This is yet another push in the FBI’s crackdown of violent offenders harming our most innocent.”

If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.