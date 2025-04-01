ESPN’s Monica McNutt Claims Caitlin Clark is Popular Because She’s a ‘White Girl from Middle America’

ESPN’s Monica McNutt believes Caitlin Clark is popular because she appeals to Midwestern white people.

McNutt was speaking to the BBC when she was asked about Clark’s popularity. She seemed to resort to race to answer the UK reporter’s question.

“Caitlin represented, and again, some of this to me probably is not fair to her, because it was not anything that she said or was truly based on her personality, but she was a white girl from the middle of America. And so she represented a whole lot to a lot of people, whether that is truly what she prescribed to or not,” McNutt said.

This has repeatedly been the refrain from many, especially from the WNBA and its players. Those who support the league have also consistently pushed the claim that Clark’s fans are racists.

Clark’s top WNBA rival, the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, has often accused Clark’s fans of being racists. Last September, for instance, she accused Clark’s fans of being “very disrespectful. I think there’s a lot of racism when it comes to it.”

Reese is hardly alone. Suns star Alyssa Thomas also railed against Clark’s “racist” fans and claimed that Indiana Fever fans have perpetrated racist behavior towards her.

Others outside the league, such as former ESPN talker Jemele Hill, have also claimed that racists support Clark. Fox Sports 1 commentator Skip Bayless has made similar claims.

Not to be outdone, the league itself has accused its fans of being “racists.”

