NFL Decides to Table Vote on Tush Push Ban

If the “Tush Push” gets banned, it will come later.

The league’s 32 owners voted not to vote on the Green Bay Packers’ proposal to ban the tush push, the Philadelphia Eagles’ favorite short-yardage play in which a tight end and running back literally push the quarterback forward.

However, a vote not to vote doesn’t mean there won’t be a vote. The league’s owners will meet again in May, and the tush puush will likely be a priority at those meetings, given that the teams will want a resolution on the issue before the start of the preseason.

On Monday, reports circulated that Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman and Assistant General Manager Jon Ferrari entered into an “animated side conversation” with two head coaches on the completion committee: Buffalo’s Sean McDermott and Rams’ head coach Sean McVay.

As Breitbart Sports reported, “The foursome quarreled over the proposed outlawing of the rule in a hallway outside a meeting room.

“Last year, both the Rams and the Packers lost to the Eagles in the regular and postseason, and the Tush Push factored heavily into their defeats all four times. McDermott’s Bills did not face the Eagles last year.”

If the Packers are to be successful in their bid to outlaw the play, 24 of the league’s 32 franchises will have to vote in their favor.