Cause of Death for Brett Gardner’s 14-Year-Old Son Revealed

Costa Rican authorities have announced that Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of Yankees great Brett Gardner, succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning while on a family vacation to the island nation last month.

Carboxyhemoglobin saturation, the medical event that occurs when carbon monoxide attaches itself to hemoglobin in the bloodstream, was found to be 64 percent in Miller’s body. That number is 14 percent higher than the level considered deadly.

“It’s important to note that adjacent to this room is a dedicated machine room, where it’s believed there may be some type of contamination toward these rooms,” said Randall Zúñiga, Director of the Judicial Investigation Agency.

On Tuesday, Miller’s family published a tribute to the teenager in the Charleston Post and Courier.

“The void Miller’s passing leaves in the hearts of his family, friends, teammates, teachers, coaches, and others will be felt for years. The Gardner family will forever cherish the places they visited, the people they met, the friends they made, and the memories they created together,” the tribute read.

“Miller’s time here with them was brief, but his spirit will carry on forever through those who were impacted by the way he lived,” the family added.

The Yankees also paid tribute to Miller before their Opening Day game.

“Miller had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature. Miller grew up in the Yankees organization and had become a two-sport athlete, wearing his father’s No. 11 on his football jersey,” public address announcer Paul Olden said.

The entire Yankees organization grieves this unimaginable loss with Brett, his wife Jessica, and their son Hunter.”