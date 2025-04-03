Stephen A. Smith Argues Obama May Not be Able to Beat Trump in Hypothetical Third Term Race

Stephen A. Smith thinks former President Barack Obama would have difficulty beating President Trump in a hypothetical third-term matchup.

On a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the ESPN hot-take artist delved into the debate swirling around Trump seeking a third term and the counterargument liberals have raised to that discussion, saying that such a situation would mean Obama, too, could run.

“Once upon a time, I thought Barack Obama would smoke him,” Smith said of the hypothetical matchup between Trump and Obama. “I’m not so sure anymore. It was Barack Obama that spoke on behalf of Kamala Harris. Michelle Obama certainly put forth her due diligence in doing the same. Where did that get them? They lost the popular vote, lost the Electoral College vote, lost every swing state, lost the Senate, lost the House. I mean, damn, it’s L’s all over the place!”

Both Trump and Obama are subject to the 22nd Amendment which states in part, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”

After recent remarks to NBC News in which Trump affirmed he was “not joking” about a hypothetical third term run, he asserted that “There are methods by which you could do it,” although he added, “It is far too early to think about it.”