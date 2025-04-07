Russian strongman Vladimir Putin congratulated Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin on Sunday for breaking NFL legend Wayne Gretzky’s scoring record.

“I congratulate you on your outstanding record. You have surpassed legendary masters in the number of goals scored in National Hockey League regular-season games,” Putin said in a statement, according to Fox News.

Ovechkin, born in Moscow, also played in Moscow from 2001 to 2005 before being drafted into the NHL by the Capitals.

Putin added that the record “has become not only your personal success, but also a real celebration for fans in Russia and abroad.” And added, “I wish you health, good fortune (and) fighting spirit to conquer new heights in life and in sports.”

On Sunday, Ovechkin scored his 895th NHL career goal against the New York Islanders, surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s long-standing record.

“I’m probably gonna need a couple more days or maybe a couple weeks to realize what does it mean to be No. 1,” Ovechkin said after his achievement. “I’m really proud for myself. I’m really proud for my family, for all my teammates that help me to reach that milestone and for all my coaches. It’s huge. It’s unbelievable. It’s unbelievable moment, and I’m happy.”

Gretzky broke Howe’s 802 record in 1994 and added 92 more points before retiring in 1999 with 1,487 career games. His record of 894 goals seemed unbreakable until Sunday.

